There have been tens of thousands of sightings of Bigfoot type creatures across the world. They are regularly reported in North America, the jungles of Sumatra and Brazil, the Australian bush, the Himalayas, across into China and Eurasia. But no one has ever analyzed these sightings from a global perspective to reveal the truth about Bigfoot. By "connecting the dots" we will create The Definitive Study of Bigfoot.