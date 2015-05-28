Bigfoot The Movie

2015

Bigfoot has come to the town of Ellwood City, PA and is causing BIG problems. Now it’s up to three town locals to take him down. Funded by a Kickstarter campaign and filmed in Ellwood City, LA Filmmaker and hometown hero Jared Show assembled a colorful cast of characters from all over the region to bring his vision to life! The movie features some of Pittsburgh’s most famous and best loved celebrities like Curt Wootton (Pittsburgh Dad), Joanie Dodds (America’s Next Top Model), Jim Krenn (stand-up comic, formerly of the WDVE morning show), Mike Wysocki (WDVE), and even veteran news anchor Darieth Chisolm (formerly of WPXI) among others. In this comedy/horror flick mullets, guns and beer are in full supply as the movie skewers the Pittsburgh ‘Yinzer’ stereotype right alongside the Bigfoot myth