Acclaimed director Wakefield Poole’s second feature, the surreal and trippy Bijou, set a new standard for explicit cinema when it opened in 1972. The film concerns a construction worker (Bill Harrison) who witnesses a car accident and pockets the female victim’s purse in which he discovers her invitation to a club named Bijou. There he enters a strange erotic world where dark fatasies becomes reality. A fever dream blending the erotic and the divine in equal parts, Bijou is a psychosexual puzzle that rewards multiple viewings.