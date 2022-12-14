Not Available

Babu, who becomes Bijubabu in later phase is a professional thief. Once he happens to enter into Anand Bhavan, ancestral house of late Bijubabu, The popular leader of Odisha. Babu manages to steal the spectacle of Bijubabu. And eventually when even Babu wears the spectacle he talks and behaves like Bijubabu. In a parallel story line Ragini, who is interested to be a film actress faces opposition from her father. And as her father fixes her marriage Ragini escapes from her house and stays with Nirmal, a brotherly character to her. She does journalism and does a sting operation with Nirmal against corrupt politician Vijendra and Rajendra. Simultaneously Babu too is after there corrupt politician. And as the story grown Babu falls in love with Ragini and finally Babu and Ragini unmask the corrupt politicians and take revenge of Nirmal's death.