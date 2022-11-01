Bike Havoc

Not Available

The ultimate 'Havoc' for bike fans featuring over 160 incidents. Action comes from various on and off-road bikesports including the road race GPs, drag racing, the Le Touquet and Southport beach races, trials and the Paris Dakar rally. The latter provides some catastrophic prangs! Our cast includes stars of the calibre of Randy Mamola, Christian Sarron, Dave Thorpe, Wayne Gardner, Sito Pons, Kevin Schwantz, Eddie Lawson, and Ron Haslam to name but a few, all featured at high speed both on and off their bikes. Hold on tight!