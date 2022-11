Not Available

I used to take metro and ride bike to work during my foreign years. After years now back to my country Tainan, I find myself could only drive or choosing motor bike in the city, because there are so less regular bike lanes, and no bikes on them. It looks I was forced by the city to make the only choice to drive. I goto my 2 friends, one is the bike shop owner and the other is NCKU Urban Plan PHD. I finally understand how to bike in Tianan.