Not Available

"Sakkarin" is a 25 years old guy who could not find a job as her mother wishes him to be a banker. To take care and make the family happy, he has to lies by wearing the bank uniform out of the house every morning before turns to his true self and his real job as a motorbike taxi. But, secrets don't exist in this world when he meets his high school crush "Jai", a real life banker, "A" Jai's boyfriend and a bank director, and "Uncle Preecha", a friend of his father who always catches an eye on him.