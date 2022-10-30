Not Available

Bikers Kental is a comic tale of a man named Bidin Al Zaifa who embarks on a road-trip to Thailand with a biker gang, without any idea of what he is in for. A superbike enthusiast, Bidin manages to buy his dream bike after stumbling across a bag of money in a dead man’s car. He is allowed into the biker gang that he had been trying so hard to impress, and joins them on a biker-trio to a famous motorcycling event in Thailand