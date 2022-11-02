Bikini Baby

Marjory Clark wins a competition in her Midland town and finds herself in a Festival of Britain procession as Lady Godiva - though not in the buff. This leads by way of a suspect beauty competition to the show-business world of London. But it could be a slippery slope for simple home-town Marge.
|John McCallum
|Larry Burns
|Stanley Holloway
|Thomas Clark
|Diana Dors
|Dolores August
|Kay Kendall
|Sylvia Clark
|Dana Wynter
|Myrtle Shaw (as Dagmar Wynter)
|Joan Collins
|Beauty Queen Contestant (uncredited)
