Bikini Baby

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

London Film Productions

Marjory Clark wins a competition in her Midland town and finds herself in a Festival of Britain procession as Lady Godiva - though not in the buff. This leads by way of a suspect beauty competition to the show-business world of London. But it could be a slippery slope for simple home-town Marge.

Cast

John McCallumLarry Burns
Stanley HollowayThomas Clark
Diana DorsDolores August
Kay KendallSylvia Clark
Dana WynterMyrtle Shaw (as Dagmar Wynter)
Joan CollinsBeauty Queen Contestant (uncredited)

