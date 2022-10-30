Not Available

Softcore erotica star Misty Mundae is one of the main attractions of the campy and sexy BIKINI GIRLS ON DINOSAUR PLANET, which recalls Raquel Welch and the stop-motion creatures of ONE MILLION YEARS B.C. A pair of time traveling aliens find themselves on a strange planet, where the environment is exactly as it was millions of years ago on Earth. While exploring this unique place, they stumble across three primitive babes (Mundae and other softcore stars Ruby LaRocca and Lilly Tiger), who quickly engage the aliens in a steamy cave-lesbian love fest. But will the rampaging, stop-motion dinosaurs roaming the land interrupt their prehistoric passion? BIKINI GIRLS ON DINOSAUR PLANET was directed by veteran B-movie filmmaker David DeCoteau