Bikini Summer

1990

A group of friends are hired to redecorate a beach house while the elderly owners are out of town for the summer. Redecorating is the last thing on their minds, and a wild bikini filled summer is had by all. An imposter-photographer, a bikini designer, an all girl metal-band, and the token environmentalist all join forces in staging a riotous Bikini Contest... much to the consternation of the local D.A., and her loyal cadre of policemen.