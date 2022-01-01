1990

Bikini Summer

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1990

Studio

PM Entertainment Group

A group of friends are hired to redecorate a beach house while the elderly owners are out of town for the summer. Redecorating is the last thing on their minds, and a wild bikini filled summer is had by all. An imposter-photographer, a bikini designer, an all girl metal-band, and the token environmentalist all join forces in staging a riotous Bikini Contest... much to the consternation of the local D.A., and her loyal cadre of policemen.

Cast

Kelli KonopRenee
Shelley MichelleJazz
David MillbernChet
David Garrison'Big Earl' Connors
Ken DavitianMax
Katherine VictorMartha Patterson

