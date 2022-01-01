Bikini Summer II

1991

A pair of rich daddy's girls discover a bum and take him home because he is starving. In return, the bum teaches them about the real world and helps them start a rock-and-roll band. Meanwhile, the rich family has problems: the husband likes S&M with women other than his wife, while the wife likes to watch a sexy home shopping TV channel. The comedy has a happy ending, of course, with the girls putting on a rock-and-roll concert at the beach. The movie has lots of girls running around in bikinis and French maid outfits.