1991

Bikini Summer II

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1991

Studio

Not Available

A pair of rich daddy's girls discover a bum and take him home because he is starving. In return, the bum teaches them about the real world and helps them start a rock-and-roll band. Meanwhile, the rich family has problems: the husband likes S&M with women other than his wife, while the wife likes to watch a sexy home shopping TV channel. The comedy has a happy ending, of course, with the girls putting on a rock-and-roll concert at the beach. The movie has lots of girls running around in bikinis and French maid outfits.

Cast

Maureen FlahertyBridget
Robert MianoJoshua
Alicyn SterlingSandra (as Carrie Bittner)
Tracy DaliAnita
Archie GibsonEdward
Avalon AndersClarice

