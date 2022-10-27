Bikini Watch

Working as waiters in a private beach resort Andrew fell head over heels for lovely Dovie (Ina Raymundo). Unexpected voluptuous foreign guests led by Carolyn Sapp visit the beach and now Andrew was torn between his attraction to Carol and his love for Dovie. It's a wild and funny tale of action and romance as they encountered a mischievous group of hunks who were out to destroy the beach.
|Ina Raymundo
|Dovie
|Shirley Fuentes
|Jacky
|Shielu Bharwani
|uncredited
|Charcy Evers
|Nancy
|Mandy Ochoa
|Romeo Rivera
