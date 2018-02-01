A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.
|China Anne McClain
|Ghufaira (Teen) (voice)
|Ian McShane
|Umayya (voice)
|Jacob Latimore
|Bilal (Teen) (voice)
|Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
|Ghufaira / Hamama (voice)
|Fred Tatasciore
|Charlatan Priest (voice)
|Mick Wingert
|Safwan (voice)
