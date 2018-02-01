2018

Bilal

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 2018

Studio

Barajoun Entertainment

A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.

Cast

China Anne McClainGhufaira (Teen) (voice)
Ian McShaneUmayya (voice)
Jacob LatimoreBilal (Teen) (voice)
Cynthia Kaye McWilliamsGhufaira / Hamama (voice)
Fred TatascioreCharlatan Priest (voice)
Mick WingertSafwan (voice)

Images