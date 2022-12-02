Bilan's Planet

Not Available

A live fantasy show, which took place in February 2019 in Moscow in the VTB Arena Hall. This show is in a new and unusual format for Russia at the junction of music, performance, cinema and heroic comics and is more reminiscent of a fantasy film played by the artist live on scene. Especially for this show, Dima Bilan is filming episodes of confessions about his life. The show, conceived as a fantastic biopic, is based on real feelings, where the main theme is finding yourself. There are no facts of biography, there are only sensations, experiences and emotions through which the inner world of the hero opens before the viewer.