Bilbao Blues

Beatriz is an attractive young lawyer who enjoys an enviable position thanks to the influence of his father, a prominent businessman. Lucas, a young guy with a rather shady past, struggling to emerge from the unfavorable situation in which life has placed him. When Lucas is arrested with a stash of cocaine adulterated becomes a client of Beatrice. The pure cocaine has hidden with intent to distribute it only with your partner Uriarte, for it has had to deceive another of his buddies into thinking that the business has failed.