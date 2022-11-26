Not Available

Bild Quilt is a interesting little DVD project from the young avant-garde filmmaker Lori Felker that blurs the lines between harsh noise and psychedelia, experimental film, and digital collage art. Bild means “image” in German, and the crux of this project was to create a “virtual quilt” of original short films from Lori that are set to new peices of music that she commissioned from a variety of underground artists including Cotton Museum, Carlos Giffoni, Bradley Heiple, Intro to Pterodactyl, Leslie Keffer, Dave Kuzy, Jim Lingo, Mesaplex, Irene Moon, Jeffrey Schreckengost, Mike Shiftlet, Adam Strohm, Torus, Weasel Walter, C. Spencer Yeh, and Scott Young, with the only stipulation being that each piece of music need be exactly two minutes in length.