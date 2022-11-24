Not Available

The story of a young woman entering the world of filmmaking as assistant director to Bilge Olgaç and the two years they worked together. Through her diary, Belmin Söylemez explores what she learned from Bilge Olgaç, the most productive woman director in the history of Turkish Cinema. The film also gives us clues on filmmaking in Turkey in the late 80’s. From tough shooting conditions to 35 mm editing, we discover Olgaç’s world through her assistant’s eyes. ‘Bilge and Her Apprentice’ pays tribute to the life and work of Bilge Olgaç, who passed away in 1994.