Bilibili New Year's Eve Gala 2019

The bilibili party is co-sponsored by bilibili and xinhuanet. The 100s of the 21st century are coming to an end. In the past ten years, station B has grown up with you and witnessed the rapid changes of network youth pop culture. The classics of this generation have been born in the fields of animation, film and games, and they have also created our common cultural memory. In the bilibili party "the most beautiful night in 2019", these images and music that have deeply affected us will accompany us to welcome 2020.