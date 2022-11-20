Bill and Gloria Gaither and Their Homecoming Friends: Christmas a Time for Joy

Not Available

The styles are varied in this wonderful show, but the quality always high, with renditions of familiar classics along with a few original songs, with some numbers that are truly thrilling, among them the opening song, a bluegrass flavored "It's a Time for Joy" with Karen Peck and New River, the Gaither Vocal Band with David Phelps doing an exquisite tenor solo on "The Christmas Song" (and Mark Lowry doing Johnny Mathis !), "Children Go Where I Send Thee" with The Bishops giving us harmonies from heaven, the country rockin' sound of "Go Tell" with The Martins, and best of all, "Mary, Did You Know ?" (music and lyrics by Mark Lowry and Buddy Green), sung by the Gaither Vocal Band featuring an emotionally stirring solo by Mark Lowry. The words, melody, and interpretation of this song fills my eyes with tears when I hear it...the disc is worth it for this number alone. -Alejandra Vernon