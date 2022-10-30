Bill Bailey: Qualmpeddler

Not Available

After receiving rave reviews in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Bill Bailey brings ‘Qualmpeddler’ to the Hammersmith Apollo London. A brilliant mix of stand-up, stories, music and old-fashioned wit distilled from his own extraordinary experiences and reactions to the modern world, he looks at Cut-Price Shark Diving, The Hiding Skills of Dentists, A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance & Internet Shopping, Mandarin Ambiguity, Religious Dubstep, and Fashioning Replacement Hamsters. All in all, vintage Bill Bailey with trademark musical mash-ups, multi-lingual riffs, films, songs, philosophizing and silliness on a grand scale…plus one amazing owl. “Qualmpeddler is... part rock-concert, part political discourse, part philosophical enquiry... masterfully constructed... the thinking person’s comedian...” - Herald Sun, Melbourne.