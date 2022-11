Not Available

Bill Bellamy is back...and this time he's making a statement! Over the last decade, Bill Bellamy has been a staple in the world of comedy. The man, who coined the popular 90's phrase "Booty Call," has made several appearances on Def Comedy Jam, hosted MTV's Beach House and starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday. Bellamy's "in your face" brand of comedy has made him a successful touring act with hundreds of sold-out shows nationwide.