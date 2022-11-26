Bill Cosby: An American Scandal

Not Available

A biography of Bill Cosby from young adult to his adult career in the spotlight, his relationships, and evidence of a decades-long propensity for his (alleged) use of drugs to get what he wants. How his success brought access to "A-list" celebrities and the places they congregate, including the Playboy Mansion. That his young wife gave an interview to Ebony Magazine revealing that the relationship wasn't all it should be and that Cosby was "temperamental." Without saying more, this documentary is well worth watching, coming on at a time when the jury for his criminal trial in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is deadlocked.