Brilliant quipster Bill Engvall serves as the host for an all-star event -- recorded at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. -- showcasing some of the funniest country comics on the circuit. Volume two features hysterical stand-up performances by Larry the Cable Guy, Craig Hawksley, Earl David Reed, Lonesome Dave and Killer Beaz, who riff on everything from male-pattern baldness to playing golf with the wife.