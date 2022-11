Not Available

When they released their hit single "Rock Around the Clock" in 1955, Bill Haley and his band of Comets forever changed the face of rock 'n' roll. This rare live concert captured more than 20 years later at the Birmingham Odeon showcases the band's boundless passion for performing, featuring tracks such as "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Razzle Dazzle," "Rudy's Rock," "See You Later, Alligator," "Rock This Joint" and "Rock-A-Beatin' Boogie."