26 min documentary, produced, directed and filmed by Philippe Charluet; Executive Producer: Veronique Bernard. Network: SBS (Australia) An impressionistic look at controversial Melbourne photographer Bill Henson, focussing on his exhibition at the Venice Biennial, while putting it in the context of his work as a whole. It offers an interpretation of Henson’s artistry through the prism of visual richness, complexity and decay of Venice itself.