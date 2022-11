1989

The amazing comedian Bill Hicks passed away in 1994, but his legend continues to grow. Sane Man was filmed before Bill recorded "Dangerous," his first comedy album, and is a turning point in Hicks' career. It was the first complete Hicks show ever filmed and Bill pulled out all the stops for the cameras. Completely focused, a newly-sober Hicks paces the stage like a wild animal riffing effortless