It's been said Bill was born to Puerto Rican immigrants, which is technically untrue, as Puerto Ricans are US citizens, although he's got an uncle who was once deported to the Bronx. As a seasoned stand-up Comedian and now accomplished and published writer Bill Santiago takes a linguistic look at the New American language, "Spanglish" by dissecting words and sentences created through the fusion of two languages by the mere act of emotional intent or maybe just accident.