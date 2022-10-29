Not Available

"Bill T. Jones: A Good Man" follows choreographer Bill T. Jones as he and his company create their most ambitious work, an original dance-theater piece in honor of Abraham Lincoln's Bicentennial. Through two tumultuous years, we witness raw moments of frustration as Jones struggles to communicate his vision to his dancers and collaborators, as well as moments of great exhilaration when movement transcends the limitation of words. Jones and his company come face to face with America's unresolved contradictions about race, equality, and the legacy of our 16th President. This intimate documentary provides a window into the creative process and the creative crisis of one of our nation's most enduring and provocative artists as he explores what it means to be a good man, to be a free man, to be a citizen.