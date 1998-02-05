1998

High above Hollywood Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are playing Matchmakers! One's a surfer. The other's a high diver. When these two sisters team up to find a new love for their newly single Dad, it's a fun-loving, eye-catching California adventure gone wild. Mary-Kate and Ashley star in this fabulously funny love-struck comedy filled with crazy schemes and cool surprises. Determined to find their Dad, Max, a new love, the girls paint a personal ad on a giant billboard in the heart of Hollywood. After a few disastrous dates, Max finally meets Brooke and it's love at first sight. There's just one hitch, her unruly skateboarding son is the girls' arch rival. Now, with the girls plotting every action-packed step of the way, they've got to find out if love really does conquer all. Full of outrageous events, mixed-up matches and lots of laughs, Billboard Dad tops the charts as Mary-Kate and Ashley's coolest mischief-making adventure ever!