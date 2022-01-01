Billie Eilish: Live at the Steve Jobs Theater

Not Available

On December 4, 2019, Billie Eilish celebrated her Apple Music Awards for Artist of the Year, Top Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year with a very special, intimate, stripped-down performance at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. On a bucolic, tree-lined stage designed by Es Devlin, and accompanied only by her brother FINNEAS (co-winner of the Songwriter of the Year Award) on piano and guitar, she reimagined songs from throughout her meteoric career. The stark arrangments and intimate venue only highlighted her charisma and power. While "bad guy" and "bury a friend" may have been everywhere in 2019, they feel new and revelatory here—the perfect showcase for an artist who defined the year but clearly won't be held down by that definition.