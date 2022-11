Not Available

On Saturday night the 24th of October 2020 the 18-year-old superstar returned to stage for her global pay-per-view concert, "Where Do We Go? The Livestream". A "one-of-a-kind" experience complete with specialized immersive lighting and effects from Montreal's Moment Factory, boundary-pushing XR technology courtesy of XR Studios and interactive production by Los Angeles-based Lili Studios.