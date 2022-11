Not Available

Wang Yiwan did not live up to his father's expectations, he was inactive and timid. After receiving an invitation from his first love girlfriend Lu Xiaoquan, he was going to go to to Thailand. When Wang withdrew the money, he encountered a small circle who lost his bank card. On the eve of the wedding, the two men were trapped in the silver by a gang of elder brothers at gunpoint, trapped in a wave of real and fake robbers.