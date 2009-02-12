2009

Billu

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2009

Studio

Red Chillies Entertainment

A remake of the hugely successful Malayalam film Kadha Parayumbol, Billu (formerly "Billu Barber") is the story of a small town man, Billu (Irrfan Khan) who mentions to his family that he was once a friend of superstar; Sahir Khan (Shahrukh Khan). Then everything changes when Sahir Khan makes an appearance to film a movie in the town. Rumors spread that Billu is Sahir's close friends, and he becomes a celebrity virtually overnight. The trouble begins when townsfolk want to meet with Sahir but Billu is unable to contact him.

Cast

Irrfan KhanBillas Pardesi aka Billo Barber
Shah Rukh KhanSahir Khan
Lara DuttaBillu's Wife
Om PuriSahukaar Daamchand
Rajpal YadavZallan Kumar
Mitali MayekarGunja

View Full Cast >

Images