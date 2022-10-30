Billy Bates

Not Available

On the one hand, Billy's reality is a kaleidoscope of artistic beauty and on the other, an extremely troubled existence. As Billy floats the tightrope between brilliance and madness, he seeks solace in overcoming his personal inner-demons. Billy's hyper -sensitive mind and colorful soul are haunted by the abandonment of his nurturing mother and also by the abuse from his monstrous and envious father. Billy, intellectual and poetic, eventually meets Kaia, a beautiful singer who seems to understand exactly who Billy is. The layers of Billy’s psyche are explored through an extensive interview done in documentary fashion infused with the dark and provocative images from Billy's past and present. Through fragmented memories of underground parties, inside the insane asylum, and his rise to become a famous contemporary artist, Billy takes us on a love story quest and journey to transcendence, all with the looming question: How important is it to know what is 'real?'