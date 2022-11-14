Billy Blanks' Tae Bo Cardio Circuit 1

Not Available

The one-and-only Billy Blanks is back again with Cardio Circuits, his latest workout series with a brand-new format, which will help you break through weight-loss plateaus and boost your metabolism for amazing results! Circuit training is the hottest fitness craze on the market today and now, Billy Blanks has taken all of your favorite Tae-Bo moves and turned them into an incredible total-body Cardio Circuit workout. In Cardio Circuit 1, Billy breaks down each cardio circuit into three separate body-sculpting segments to get your heart pumping and your body toned. Billy combines upper-body, lower-body, and ab circuits to keep you on your toes, so you'll never get bored! And Billy is there to motivate you from one circuit to the next. This fun and intense workout will keep you energized and empowered while you achieve a sexy sculpted body!