Considered the pilates of Tae Bo, Billy Blanks: Tae Bo Flex focuses on core stability and toning exercises. As with most Tae Bo productions, this DVD promises the best results if performed with other videos in the series. Though perfect for those who want to concentrated on muscle sculpting, particularly within the confines of an apartment or otherwise small space, a more cardiovascular workout can be found in Tae Bo Advanced or the Tae Bo Ripped series.