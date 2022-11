Not Available

Introduction Section: Billy Banks shows you the moves very slowly& explains everything. Beginners Workout: The beginners workout is quite energetic and he literally launches right into the routine. There's lots of kicking and punching (very good fun). This workout last's roughly 30 - 35 mins. Experienced Workout (I don't think it's actually called that, but I can't remember the wording!!). This is similar to the Beginners workout routine, but it last for an hour.