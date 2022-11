Not Available

This is the definitive Tae Bo workout. It brings you the best overall body workout combining cardio, sculpting and ab training for maximum fat burning. You will shed pounds, loose inches and shape your body like never before. Not to mention, you will change the way you feel about fitness forever. Known for his amazing ability to motivate, Billy is your coach. He and the crew are with you step by step, as you change your life, one kick and punch at a time.