Billy & Bobby The Wacky Duo On Vacation!

Two Goofy Red Necks, Billy & Bobby are the city garbage collectors on vacation. Fun begins with Billy making a monster sandwich, while Bobby is taking a bubble bath with his rubber ducky? Later Billy teaches Bobby to drive and the engine blows up. The local cop is about to jail the two? Later, Bobby takes his 400 pound Aunt Janice " an ex Army drill instructor" to lunch! The situation is crazy! Unable to pay for their meals, aunt Janicie and Bobby try to sneak out of the cafe! You gotta see this funny and hillarious comedy video. The KIDS especially will just love it! DON'T MISS IT! Filmed on location in Merrimac, Wisconsin.