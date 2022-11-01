Billy Connolly: Journey to the Edge of the World

Billy Connolly (Comedian, Actor, and Writer) embarks on an adventurous journey of a lifetime - attempted and failed by hundreds before him - from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean along the legendary North West Passage. It's a journey you can only imagine. By sea-plane, by ice-breaker, on precipitous narrow-gauge railways, on dirt-track roads, on a Harley, in helicopters and on-foot through the remote wilderness. Along his journey, Billy provides insight into the beautiful untouched landscapes and engages the audience with a direct connection to his emotions and into the character and lives of the fascinating people he encounters on his often perilous trip to the edge of the world.
View Full Cast >