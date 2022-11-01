Billy Connolly: Journey to the Edge of the World

Not Available

Billy Connolly (Comedian, Actor, and Writer) embarks on an adventurous journey of a lifetime - attempted and failed by hundreds before him - from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean along the legendary North West Passage. It's a journey you can only imagine. By sea-plane, by ice-breaker, on precipitous narrow-gauge railways, on dirt-track roads, on a Harley, in helicopters and on-foot through the remote wilderness. Along his journey, Billy provides insight into the beautiful untouched landscapes and engages the audience with a direct connection to his emotions and into the character and lives of the fascinating people he encounters on his often perilous trip to the edge of the world.