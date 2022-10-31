Not Available

Billy Connolly: Live in Dublin 2002 presents highlights from the Big Yin's 2002 stage tour. The program is divided in two, the first part offering an hour from his Dublin show, the second delivering 45 minutes of highlights from eight other performances. Now 60, age has not withered Connolly--even if, as he is fond of reminding us, his pubic hair has turned grey--and his restless energy, enthusiasm, casual obscenity, and anger is as intense as ever. And, of course, very, very funny. Whether talking about the horrors of a prostate examination or reminiscing about his youth, Connolly has the audience in hysterics.