Billy Connolly - (Not So Much A Comedian, More A) Wreck On Tour

Not Available

Tracklist Swearing & The Use Of Bad Language Weather Persons Holidays In Aberdeen Scuba Diving In The Carribean Policemen & Soldiers Attending The Birth Washing Hair Buying Shampoo Pubic Hair Vegetarian Dinner Party Unfinished Blues Songwriting (Pre Rock 'N' Roll) Roy Castle & His Trumpet Chick Murray's Wife In Blackpool Noises In Taxis In & Places Men In Public Toilets Train Journeys With Stink Bombs Clingfilm Over The Porcelain Mario Lanza Not Singing Softly, Softly Cycling Equipment Shop Assistants The Rowan Tree Barwick Green