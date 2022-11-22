Billy Fury: The Sound of Fury

Not Available

Billy Fury became an overnight sensation in the 1950`s and The Sound of Fury album, a landmark in British Rock & Roll history. This the story of Billy Fury and how his Sound of Fury album is now seen by many as the high water-mark of British Rock and Roll. Shot entirely in HD with unique and unseen archive and photos, this music documentary highlights Fury`s contribution to popular music and the reason why Britain`s original teen idol had more Top 40 hits than the Beatles during the 1960`s. Featuring exclusive home movie footage and interviews with Lord Puttnam, Amanda Barrie, Imelda May, Vince Eager, Len Goodman, Clem Cattini, Boz Boorer, Spencer Leigh, Billy`s mum, Jean Wycherley and many more; this is a must-see for Billy Fury and music lovers alike.