Billy Idol: Live in Super Overdrive

2009

In Super Overdrive Live was filmed at the Congress Theater, Chicago for the US TV series Soundstage and originally broadcast in U.S. in July 2009. The show sees Billy Idol, with trademark sneer and peroxide hair very much to the fore, reunited with guitarist Steve Stevens, who played on (& sometimes co-wrote) all his 1980s hits. The tracklist runs from early Generation X favorites, through his classic solo singles and up to tracks from his most recent album, "The Devil’s Playground". Idol is a fantastic live performer who oozes onstage charisma and the audience rocks along to every minute of this mesmerizing concert. Lineup: Billy Idol (vocals); Steve Stevens (guitars); Brian Tichy (drums); Stephen McGrath (bass); Derek Sherinian (keyboards). Billy Idol delivers a dozen of his most popular tunes during the course of this Chicago concert. The setlist includes favorites such as "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," and "Rebel Yell."