Billy Idol, recorded live at London's Wembley Arena, on December 22nd 1990, during the Charmed Life tour. Charmed Life was released in 1990, and a video for the single "Cradle of Love" had to be shot. Since he, Idol, was unable to walk, he was shot from the waist up. Against his doctors' advice, he also managed to make appearances to promote Charmed Life.