Billy Idol - VH1 Storytellers

With his unique brand of pounding rock, rebellious punk attitudes and raw sex appeal, black leather icon Billy Idol created a sound as unmistakable as his trademark snarl. From "White Wedding" to "Mony Mony", this exclusive VH1 Storytellers compilation captures Idol in rock's most intimate setting. So sit back, relax, and get ready to go one-on-one with the artist behind the songs you only thought you knew. Cradle Of Love * Don't Need A Gun * Flesh For Fantasy * White Wedding * Sweet Sixteen * To Be A Lover * Rebel Yell * Kiss Me Deadly * Eyes Without A Face * Dancing With Myself * Ready Steady Go * Blue Highway * Mony Mony * L.A. Woman