Billy Idol - VITA: IDOL

Here at last-VITAL IDOL-the long-awaited debut collection of some of the most popular videos of the MTV generation! He was born for video-he's Billy Idol. Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum superstar with a talent that no one can sneer at! He gives fans thrills, he gives parents chills, and VITAL IDOL displays his skills with nine exciting trips into his dynamic musical world. Get "shocked" by Dancing with Myself; attend a wild White Wedding; let out a Rebel Yell; crack a Whiplash Smile watching Don't Need A Gun and much more! VITAL IDOL-unleashes the best of his all-time hits in this one definitive collection.