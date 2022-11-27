Billy in the Lowlands

Not Available

Billy is a rebellious teenager who lives with his mother and brother, and works in a foundry. His parents are separated and he has not seen his father, who lives in another state now, for years. After being arrested for joyriding in a car that was stolen by a friend, Billy is sent to a juvenile correction center. But when his grandfather dies, and Billy hears that his father will be coming into town for the funeral, he walks out of the facility, hoping to re-establish a relationship with him.