Billy Joel - A Matter of Trust - The Bridge to Russia - The Concert

In July-August 1987, after 100 shows around the world on The Bridge Tour, Billy Joel accepted the Kremlin's invitation to the U.S.S.R. for six fully-staged rock shows in Moscow and Leningrad, fulfilling a long-time desire to perform in Russia. During their stay, Billy and his family, along with musicians, staff, and a huge press entourage spent their days interacting with the Russian people, forging true bonds of friendship wherever they went. For the first time, A Matter Of Trust The Bridge To Russia, presents an expanded version of what fans saw and heard over a quarter-century ago. The newly remastered concert Blu-Ray, originally directed by Wayne Isham, adds seven previously unreleased songs to the original 1987 VHS release Live From Leningrad, including a bonus performance of Pressure.